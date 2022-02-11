Friday, February 11, 2022
American football The Super Bowl is full of celebration. But in American football, the careers of many remain short, money dwindles rapidly, and brain injuries can change the direction of a lifetime.

February 11, 2022
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the highest paid player in the Super Bowl in terms of contract average earnings. Picture: Christian Petersen / AFP

HS Visio|American Football

The Super Bowl is a huge public holiday in the United States, but in many cases the career of an American football player in the NFL is short, followed by the risk of brain injuries and bankruptcy caused by numerous attacks.

With an oval ball kicked into the air for the first time on a night between Sunday and Monday, the culmination of the biggest single all-week spectacle of the U.S. sports year begins.

The Super Bowl in the NFL League of American Football is like a turbocharged seal of all that U.S. sports culture is.

