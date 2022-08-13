American football | The star player apologized to the women he is accused of sexually harassing

Deshaun Watson said he was sorry.

American the star quarterback of the NFL football league Deshaun Watson has apologized to the women he is accused of sexually harassing.

The 26-year-old Watson has not previously expressed his remorse. The situation changed on Friday before the practice game of the quarterback’s current club, the Cleveland Browns.

“I want to say to all those women that I’m really sorry,” Watson said told In an interview with the Browns’ pregame show.

“I would definitely like to redo the decisions that got me into this situation.”

The interview was covered by sports media, among others ESPNnewspaper The New York Times and Reuters news agency.

Watson received from an NFL disciplinary official in early August From Sue L. Robinson a six-game suspension for violating the league’s code of conduct. The NFL had demanded that Watson be suspended for at least the next season, so it appealed the disciplinary decision.

25 women filed a civil suit against Watson for sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, including during a massage, between March 2020 and March 2021. At the time, Watson represented the Houston Texans.

The disciplinarian Robinson outlined in his decision that for the rest of his career, Watson may only use the massages prescribed by the club, for which the club also chooses the massage therapists.

Watson started as the quarterback for the Browns in the team’s 24–13 away win in the practice game. His suspension doesn’t start until the beginning of the regular season.

“I want to make sure I appreciate every snap because I’m not sure when the next time I’ll get to experience it with these guys,” Watson said in an interview with the Browns.

He did not speak to the media after the practice match.