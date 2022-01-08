American football The sports director blown up the auditorium of his home stadium as agreed – the former NFL star soon surprised with his demand

The home stadium of the NCAA in Oregon State Beavers is currently undergoing renovations worth more than $ 130 million.

University series Renovation of the NCAA stadium in Oregon State Beavers progressed spectacularly on Friday as the sports director Scott Barnes blew up the west auditorium.

The Yankee football team at Oregon State University is playing its home game at the stadium, which was completed in 1953 and is currently being renovated.

Sports media ESPN says that a $ 153 million, or more than $ 130 million, renovation is nearing completion in 2023.

ESPN and the newspaper The Oregonian confirm sports director Barnes as the spectator blaster.

“It was perhaps the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Barnes, who once played college basketball, told The Oregonian magazine.

The Oregonian says 200 pounds, or about 90 pounds of explosives, were used to dismantle the auditorium. Barnes lit the explosives with two buttons.

The university shared an explosion video On Twitter. Beaversin Twitter update the series of images, in turn, shows how the auditorium crashes into a neatly planned place.

In the social the media also circulated false information about the detonator after the incident.

Sports media maintained by TSN BarDown website says Oregon State Beavers head coach blows up Twitter posts he quotes Jonathan Smith.

A former defense lineman who has won two Super Bowls in his career Chris Long caught on to a false claim With their Twitter account.

“Let‘ Riverboat Ron ’do the same at Fedex Stadium,” Long wrote to Washington Football Team head coach Ron Riveraan with reference to.

The dilapidated home stadium of the Washington Football Team became the subject of a talk on January 2 as the auditorium fence collapsed after the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurtsia After the game ended in a 20-16 away win for the Eagles.