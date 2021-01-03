American football The quarterback, who was called the NFL’s number one booking, heard criticism of his appearance during the interview when the microphone was forgotten to open

Trevor Lawrence was instructed to run his mustache.

Spring the number one super talented at the NFL booking ceremony Trevor Lawrence got into a special situation early Saturday morning Finnish time.

Lawrence’s team, Clemson Tigers, lost the college series NCAA Sugar Bowl, or semi-final, to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lawrence went through the match when the interview suddenly saw an embarrassing moment.

Sports channel BarDown site launched by TSN said on Saturday, how one of the reporters forgot to open his microphone during a remote interview.

“Trevor Park. He should run his mustache, ”the reporter commented.

Shortly thereafter, journalists were instructed to turn on their microphones when they were not participating in the discussion.

Confused by the comment, the 21-year-old star game builder received the feedback with a smile.

“Thank you,” he said.

TSN published embarrassing the mocha video on their Instagram account.

NFL the booking ceremony will take place at the turn of April-May, and the first booking Jacksonville Jaguars is expected to pick up Lawrence for their team.

The Jaguars and the New York Jets had a tough race during the NFL regular season for the title of the worst team in the series and the first-place finisher.

Fans of the Jets were furious at Christmas for the opening win of the season taken by their team, as it was enabling Jumbos to be avoided and Lawrence to end up being reserved for Jaguars.

Only one victory this season taken For the first time in the club’s history, the Jaguars will receive a No. 1 booking.