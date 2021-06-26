No Result
American football The player who realized his childhood dream gave a gift to his mother – Mom moved by the video cries after seeing the house and cars

June 26, 2021
June 26, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
Sport|American Football

Devonta Smith, who received an NFL contract, wanted to thank his mother for buying him a house.

26.6. 15:52

This in the spring of 22-year-old Devonta Smith his childhood dream came true: he was elected to the NFL.

Smith got a four-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles worth just over $ 20 million. As a signing bonus, Smith received $ 12 million.

Smith’s great supporter has been his mother Christina Smith-Sylve. So Smith decided to give back and totally surprised his mother.

Thursday a published Instagram video shows how Smith reveals that he spent some of the money buying a gift for his mother.

And it’s not quite a small gift, but a brand new house with two new cars in the garage.

“To the world, you are a mother, but to me, you are the whole world,” Smith writes in connection with the publication.

.

