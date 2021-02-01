American football The NFL tightened security measures when it discovered the mechanism of the infections – the report found that the 15-minute and two-meter rules on exposures did not apply

In the NFL, it was noted that the old guidelines on the limits of exposure situations should be thrown in the rubbish bin if infections were to be better prevented.

American the football league’s NFL findings during the season may have a broader role to play in improving corona security. In the league, it was found that the old guidelines on the limits of exposure situations should be thrown in the rubbish bin if coronavirus infections were to be better prevented.

It has been generally accepted worldwide that an exposure situation has been calculated if someone has been within two meters of a person infecting the coronavirus for 15 minutes.

However, the NFL found that this instruction did not appear to be sufficient. In the league, it was found that infections came even if the exposed person had been less or away from the person being infected.

“It woke us up. We needed to be more specific in defining high-risk situations, as clearly infections could come outside these time and distance boundaries, ”the NFL lead physician Allen Sills said To the Wall Street Journal.

NFL changed its code of conduct at the beginning of the period to reduce contact situations.

It was considered an exposure situation for any encounter indoors if the exposed person had been without a face mask near the infecting person. The use of a face mask and ventilation of the exposure situation were also added to the definitions of the contact situation.

It also ordered those exposed to longer quarantine to prevent further infections.

A report on the NFL’s findings and practices has been written in collaboration with the NFL and the league’s players’ association. The report has been published by the U.S. Infectious Diseases Authority (CDC).

From early August to late January, the NFL conducted a total of 954,830 coronavirus tests on a total of 7,000 people. Infections were found in 724 tests.

The league had time to perform hundreds of thousands of tests before the first infections were found on September 29th. The first infections revealed things that led to a change in behavior.

At the turn of September-October, a total of 41 cases of infection were found in the league. 21 of those infections came from a single source of infection. Twelve subjects had a total of 15 minutes of exposure with the infected.

Eight did not have an exposure situation lasting even five minutes. Seven, in turn, had no exposure situations that would have become a total of 15 minutes of exposure time. In some infections, the virus had spread more than two meters away. According to the study, face masks played a role in preventing infections.

“We had to adapt and change our operations,” the NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller told the magazine.