American football The NFL star was to die when an open leg fracture was followed by sepsis – now Alex Smith returned to the field 17 cuts later

The turn of Washington quarterback Alex Smith back on the pitch is one of the all-time return stories.

On Sunday the American football NFL match played between the Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Rams was in many ways a meaningless sporting event as the better of the teams rolled into an easy victory without the crowd in the stadium.

However, one thing made the match special. The home team was replaced by Washington as a midfielder in the middle of the match Alex Smith, whose serious injury in November 2018 had threatened even his life.

Now, 21 months later, 36-year-old Smith was back in action.

“I would be lying if I said I often didn’t think it was impossible. But in my darkest moments, I always felt there was something around the corner that made me move on, and suddenly there was another big step forward, ”Smith said after the match. news agency AP by.

Smithin a gruesome injury occurred against Houston Texans in November 2018. In the third quarter of the match, two Texans defenders rushed to tackle Smith, whose right leg twisted into an unnatural position after giving up the shin and calves.

The long-time supporters of a team known at the time, the Redskins, immediately remembered gruesome memories. In the 1985 season, the team’s then quarterback Joe Theismann suffered exactly the same injury, open fracture of the tibia and fibula of the right foot.

The similarities between Smith and Theismann’s injuries were confusing. The date had been exactly the same, November 18th. The Redskins played in both matches at home and lost 23-21. The tackles even took place at almost the same field near the 40-yard line.

Vamman despite its seriousness, the situation initially seemed to be under control. The first surgery was successful and the risk of infection associated with open fractures was duly considered.

Soon, however, things quickly turned for the worse. Smith’s wife Elizabeth Smith said To ESPNthat 57 hours after the injury the situation had been very serious.

Doctors suspected Smith had a blood clot first, then heart problems. One test was followed by another, and at the same time his fever rose to heights and his blood pressure dropped to bottom readings.

Eventually, doctors found out it was sepsis, but there were more and more questions than answers. They were obtained at a time when one of the surgeons who had operated on Smith’s leg wanted to open the bandages around the leg a couple of hours earlier, which seemed normal.

“Now his legs were black. The blisters were huge. Clearly, the inflammation was in his leg. It was something I couldn’t even watch in a war movie, but now it was still my husband, ”Elizabeth Smith reminded ESPN.

“Our first priority is to save his life. And then we do our best to save his feet, ”the doctors said.

Carnivorous bacteria scratched a badly injured leg, and amputation was a realistic option.

The only option to get the foot fit was a muscle graft from Smith’s left thigh, which was a very uncertain operation for success. The return of the NFL’s No. 1 reserve in 2005 as a professional athlete seemed utterly utopian.

In nine months, Smith’s leg was finally cut 17 times, followed by a long and difficult period of rehabilitation.

Finally, on Sunday, the utopia came true. After the match as a Washington quarterback started Kyle Allen got sidelined because of the bump, Smith got his chance.

“It was incredible for him to put on a uniform and get into an active lineup. However, he can’t help but fight, ”praised Theismann, whose own career ended with the November 1985 injury.

“He’s had to go through so much more than I do.”

Although the match was played without an audience, Smith’s family had been allowed into the stands. When Smith ran for the first time on the field after a break of 693 days, his family gave applause from their stand.

Points in light, the return did not become a huge success. Washington had a 13-point loss as Smith took the reins just before Half Time, leaving a final loss margin of 20 points.

However, points or wins are sometimes a side issue. Smith threw a total of 17 times, nine of them successfully for a total of 37 yards. Each of the throwing attempts was already a victory in itself.

“This is one of the most amazing things in football history. I can forever tell you I was there, ”shouted the Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Alex Smith was bagged three times in his return match. Usually a very unpleasant event this time had great mental significance.­

There were also wins three times when Smith was “bagged” i.e. tackled below the starting line.

“The first of them felt good. It was great to know he was okay and to get the spider webs off as if, ”Smith said.