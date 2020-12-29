American football The NFL star played the match of his life after his grandmother’s death – Supporters organized a fundraiser in memory of his grandmother, which already rose to more than a million dollars

Proponents of the Buffalo Bills are among the most passionate in the NFL, which has also been positively experienced by star game builder Josh Allen and the local children’s hospital.

November the evening of the eighth day was a two-part NFL team for the Buffalo Bills quarterback To Josh Allen.

In the top match of the evening, Allen led his team to an important victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He threw more than 400 yards in the match for the first time in his career, and in addition, the account accumulated three thrown touchdowns without losing the ball, as well as one goal scored.

Only a day earlier, however, Allen had suddenly lost her dead grandmother Patricia Allenin. He decided to play in the match to honor his grandmother’s memory.

“Josh had emotions on the surface. This was a big, big win, and his performance was great. He’s really strong mentally, ”Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott told the news agency after the match According to the AP.

Billsin supporters are among the most passionate in the NFL. The city west of New York State is small by NFL standards, and the sports teams Bills and Sabers are a matter of the heart for Buffaloes.

After hearing about Allen’s loss, supporters wanted to show their support for their team’s biggest star. They set up the Patricia Allen Fund to raise funds for a local children’s hospital.

The majority of supporters put $ 17 into the fundraiser according to Allen’s game number. In just a few days, there was already $ 300,000 in the pile, and soon Allen donated $ 17,000 himself.

“I know my family and I are rooted here forever. I want to play here for as long as possible, and give back to the community and the Bills Mafia, ” Allen thanked the Buffaloes support received.

On Monday, December 28, the collection already crossed the $ 1 million mark as a Bills supporter Sue McCollum donated $ 217,000 in memory of his own parents.

Before out of the last round of the regular season, the Bills have won 12 of the 15 matches.

Allen, 24, who is playing his third season in the NFL, has become one of the best quarter-builders in the series this season at the latest. As a physically strong and very courageous quarterback, he has been compared to the legend of the Green Bay Packers, among others. Brett Favreen.

In the yards thrown, Allen is 4,320 yards third and 34 touchdowns fifth in that statistic.