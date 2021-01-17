American football The NFL saw a record 101-yard touch down

Buffalo Bills Taron Johnson punished the Baltimore Ravens.

Buffalo Bills corner defender Taron Johnson became the character of the match as Bills knocked out American football in the NFL playoffs at Baltimore Ravens on Saturday 17-3. Bills advanced to the NFL semi-finals.

After his cut-off, Johnson made a 101-yard touch down, an NFL playoff record. Johnson shares the record with the Green Bay Packers George Teaguen with. Teague succeeded in the trick in 1994 against the Detroit Lions.

The Ravens lost 3 to 10 in the third quarter and sought a tie. However, Johnson cut off in his own end zone Lamar Jackson input and ran across the field through the sealing final scores.