American Football | The NFL announced the star of the Super Bowl halftime show – Usher will take the stage in Las Vegas

American The headliner for the next halftime show of the Super Bowl, the final game of the NFL league, was announced on Sunday night by the NFL on the website.

An American artist shines as the star of the Super Bowl’s entertainment coverage Usher.

“It’s an eternal honor to finally get the Super Bowl show off my bucket list,” Usher says, referring to the list of things to do before death.

“I can’t wait for the world to see a show like they haven’t seen from me before. Thanks to the fans and everyone who made this possible.”

The NFL music manager Seth Dudowsky describes Usher as an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have him headline the halftime show,” Dudowsky continues.

The Super Bowl will be played on February 11th at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The previous Super Bowl headliner had returned from a hiatus of more than five years Rihanna. Rihanna’s comeback followed According to the Fox channel a total of 118.7 million viewers from different platforms. The number is the second best ever, since in 2015 Katy Perry’s the starring show drew an average viewership of 121 million.