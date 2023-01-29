American football | The most important games of the NFL season are upon us, and the fitness of superstar Patrick Mahomes is once again a question mark

In the NFL semifinals, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers.

I guess no again, many Kansas City Chiefs fans may have thought a week ago Saturday.

In an NFL playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team’s quarterback, a superstar by Patrick Mahomes right ankle was badly sprained when an opposing defender fell on Mahomes’ leg with his full weight.

At the end of the match, Mahomes sometimes played with one leg, and an experienced reserve player Chad Henne he also had to take action. The pre-favorite Chiefs went on to continue with a score of 27–20.

Speculation immediately began as to whether Mahomes will be able to play at all, when the team advancing from the AFC conference to the season’s climax, the Super Bowl, will be decided on the night between Sunday and Monday, Finnish time.

The Chiefs are thus again in the same situation as the other year, when Mahomes was suspected to have suffered a concussion in the game before the conference finals. In the brutal sport, Mahomes, 27, has been able to avoid injuries quite well, but the timing of rare injuries has been far from ideal.

The next year, despite the doubts, Mahomes played, and the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl. It is believed that he will play again on the night between Sunday and Monday Finnish time – possibly even at the risk of his health.

Patrick Mahomes played in the Jaguars game after his injury with his right ankle heavily taped.

Joe Burrow's (right) and Joe Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals handled fairly arctic conditions in the previous round's game against the Buffalo Bills.

in Kansas City the “NFL semi-final” that is to be played, i.e. the final of the AFC conference, is a repeat of last year, when the Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals again.

However, the presets have changed. Last year, Bengas was a big surprise and an underdog whose victory nobody really believed in. This year, it will arrive at Arrowhead Stadium with somewhat of an equal footing.

Mahomes is expected to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award for the second time in his career this season. In the upcoming game, he will face the second-ranked quarterback in the betting odds, the Bengals’ leading man Joe Burrow’s.

Burrow, 26, has emerged in many papers as Mahomes’ toughest challenger in NFL quarterback circles, especially since the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen’s the rest of the season went quite low.

Burrow’s coolness on the field under pressure as well as off the field has earned him the nickname “Joe Cool”, previously borne by the quarterback legend of the 1980s Joe Montana. Burrow’s trademarks have become the victory cigars that are puffed after big wins and confident statements in interviews.

For example, before the previous round, the NFL had already prepared for the AFC final to be played on a neutral field between the Chiefs and the Bills. This would have been a consequence of the Bills quarterback Damar Hamlin’s interrupted due to cardiac arrestä from the previous match.

“It’s worth sending the refunds forward,” Burrow acknowledged after the Bengals had made plans and already sold tickets useless by knocking off the Bills on the road.

Other The Bengals players are unwavering in their support for their leader. The team has named the future game arena Burrowhead instead of Arrowhead.

The fact that the meeting between the teams in the regular season ended with the Bengals winning 27–24 hardly diminishes the Bengals’ self-confidence.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has managed time and time again to find a scheme that works against Mahomes. The cornerstone has usually been that instead of pressing, the defense drops deep to disrupt the throws.

Kansas City Chiefs–Cincinnati Bengals on Monday 30.1. from 1:30 a.m. C More will show the match with commentary in Finnish.

Brock Purdy rose from complete obscurity in the middle of the season to become the first quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers and one of the biggest sports topics in the entire United States.

Can Purdy handle the pressure?

NFC conference the representative in the Super Bowl will be decided a few hours earlier in Philadelphia, where the local pride Eagles will face the San Francisco 49ers.

The most extraordinary sports stories of the past few months have involved the 49ers quarterback By Brock Purdy sensational execution.

Last year’s draft pick, Purdy started preseason training camp as the 49ers’ fourth quarterback. Due to injuries, he ended up on the field at the end of the regular season – and has progressed from victory to victory.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s the game system created by quarterbacks is known to work well, and Purdy has his back by Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel’s and George Kittle attack stars like Credit must still be given to Purdy at least for not flinching when faced with an unprecedented situation.

Now Purdy faces the toughest challenge of his career: the Eagles are even historically good at pressuring the opposing quarterback. In the regular season, it became only the fourth team in NFL history to reach 70 sacks, or quarterback tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Leading the Eagles offense Jalen Hurts, who before his season-ending injury was even ahead of Mahomes and Burrow in the MVP conversation. In the previous round, the Eagles crushed their blood enemies, the New York Giants, with a score of 38–7.

Philadelphia Eagles–San Francisco 49ers on Sunday 29.1. from 10 p.m. Sub and C More will show the match with commentary in Finnish.

Correction 29.1. 4:45 p.m.: Contrary to what was first reported in the story, the second round matchup between the Eagles and the Giants ended 38-7. The first mentioned 48–22 was the result of the regular season match between the teams.