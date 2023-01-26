American Football | The former NFL player died at the age of 25

Jessie Lemonier played seven games for the NFL’s Detroit Lions in the 2021 season.

American a defensive lineman who played a short career in the NFL football league Jessie Lemonier has died, his former club the Detroit Lions told on Thursday. Lemonier was 25 years old. There is no information on the cause of death.

Lemonier played in seven games for the Lions in the 2021 season, tallying 15 tackles and 1.5 quarterback sacks. Last summer, he signed a contract with another NFL club, the Arizona Cardinals, but a spot on the team that played in the regular season did not open up.

Lemonier had recently signed a contract with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers and had since been traded to the same league’s Birmingham Stallions.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier. Jessie was an ideal teammate and a wonderful young man who has been taken far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” the Detroit Lions said.