American Football | The former NFL player died at just 33 years old

DJ Hayden, who died on Saturday, played a total of nine seasons in the NFL.

ALREADY his career decided American football player DJ Hayden33, has died in a car accident early Saturday morning in Houston, says The Guardian.

Hayden was one of six people killed in the crash. According to The Guardian, the victims died in a crash in downtown Houston when a speeding driver ran his car at red lights and crashed into the vehicle in which Hayden was traveling.

According to the Houston Chronicle Hayden and three other people died at the scene. Two other people were taken to hospital, where they later died from their injuries. According to the newspaper, the former cornerback of the University of Houston was among the dead Zach McMillianwho played with Hayden on the school’s soccer team in 2011 and 2012.

According to The Guardian, a homecoming party was held at the University of Houston over the weekend, during which the school’s alumni and other former members of the organization gathered at the school.

American professional football league NFL announced about what happened on Saturday as well. Hayden was a former first-round draft pick who played a total of nine seasons in the NFL. During his career, Hayden played for, among others, the former Oakland Raiders.

During his college career, Hayden suffered a serious heart injury that occurred during an accident during football practice in 2012.

– DJ’s courage, tenacity and dedication to his teammates will be remembered by all the people he knows, the current Las Vegas Raiders described in the news release published on the X message service.