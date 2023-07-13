American Football | The Finnish top prospect kicks the ball towards the sky at the university in a nerve-wracking situation

Aleksi Pulkkinen learned the secrets of his playing position by watching YouTube videos and was the first Finnish fly kick kicker to receive a full scholarship to the highest level of American college football.

American someone who played football at the sharpest peak of the sport in the NFL With Ty Long it was an issue since the beginning of the year Aleksi Pulkkinen.

Pulkkinen trained in Birmingham, Alabama and received valuable tips for his career as a free kick kicker from the former Los Angeles Chargers player.

First, Long urged the 22-year-old Finn to keep a cool head. In college, he would have to fight for a playing spot with several fly kickers.

“Furthermore, he reminded that everyone has their own kicking technique and advised to stick with it and work on it – especially if it works,” adds Pulkkinen.

The teachings of Long, who played for the Chargers and the Canadian BC Lions, will be put to use in the fall with the South Alabama Jaguars, a team of the University of South Alabama.

The Helsinki Wolverines graduate then becomes the first Finnish kicker to play on a full scholarship at the highest level of university football in the FBS.

Background College football The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the umbrella organization of American college sports, has divided college sports into three levels. The levels from highest to lowest are Division I, Division II and Division III. In American football, Division I was divided into two levels in 1978, i.e. Division IA and Division I-AA. The league levels were renamed in 2006 as the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The FBS, in full called the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, is the highest level. 133 universities will play it in the coming season. The FCS, officially the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, is the second highest league level. In the coming season, there will be 128 universities.

Achievement seems incredible considering the backgrounds. The youngster, who previously played football, started playing American football as a winger at the age of 15.

“I was in it for a year and I was wondering if I should continue the sport. Then I became interested in that kicking,” he says.

“I watched YouTube videos and thought that this is quite a nice thing to do. Then it started quite easily.”

Pulkkinen’s dream of university began to come to life after spending ten months as an exchange student at Fletcher High School near the city of Jacksonville.

“There, special teams and kickers were seen differently. In Finland, the hustle and bustle is a little quieter. I even got my first kick out there.”

A young man returned to Finland from Florida and announced that he only plays as a kicker.

“ “I watched YouTube videos and thought that this is a pretty cool thing to do.”

See also USA: Three People Killed in a Shooting on the University of Michigan Campus The 194-centimeter and 90-kilogram Aleksi Pulkkinen’s leg stretches straight when he sends the ball towards the sky. Stretching to prevent muscle strains is part of the daily routine of air kickers.

A plane kicker the role involves being on the field the less, the better your team’s offensive game goes.

The offensive team attempts to gain at least ten yards at a time over four attempts. Success brings four more attempts for the next ten yards.

If the offensive play is not rolling and the game threatens to stop in the own half of the field, the fourth attempt is often used to kick the ball as deep as possible into the opponent’s area.

“It can be a bit hectic, and in principle you have to succeed every time,” Pulkkinen describes his role, which is similar to that of kick goal entrepreneurs.

“If you score a kick goal, everything is fine – that’s how it should be done. Then when you don’t do it, everyone looks at you with disdain.”

Length alone does not determine the quality of a fly kick. The ball must be in the air as long as possible so that the players of the team giving it up have time to stop the opponent.

“ “It can be a bit hectic and you basically have to get it right every time.”

To the work site flight kickers often step into a crowded field position and a place of heavy pressure. There’s only one company, but a good kick still doesn’t have to be perfect.

“The most important thing is that it helps the team in the best possible way,” summarizes Pulkkinen.

“It can happen that the kick fails and is not in the air for long, but if it takes good bounces, for example [kentästä]then it’s a really good kick.”

At its best, the fly kick is a perfectly polished performance, which starts when the kicker plays the ball backwards from the starting line to the kicker.

“It comes from the long snapper as a spiral to this front. I catch the ball, shape it in the right place, and then my foot hits under that,” Pulkkinen shows.

“That’s where it starts to spin.”

“ “The most important thing is that it helps the team in the best possible way.”

Aleksi Pulkkinen shows how he catches the ball and places it in his hands before the fly kick. Pulkkinen also handles the ball in another situation, i.e. when acting as a ball holder in kick goal attempts. See also Environmental disasters caused damage of BRL 401 billion, says CNM

As a spiral getting a ball spinning on its axis toward the heavens sounds simple, but can be a challenging process to learn.

The pressure to succeed increases especially towards the end of the game in an even situation.

“If you have to kick the ball to the end or get it over the sideline, you have to do it or you’ve failed in your job,” says Pulkkinen.

“It’s a nerve-wracking situation.”

A flight kicker must also be able to adapt to weather conditions. You can kick a higher flight kick into a downwind than into a headwind.

“In a downwind, you give the ball air and it goes further with the wind. When kicking against the wind, you have to try to drill through the wind”, Pulkkinen compares the conditions.

“ “It has to be done or you’ve failed at your job.”

Kickers can play an average longer career than in other positions because the risk of injury is lower due to the low amount of contact.

Sometimes the lineup of linemen protecting the kicker fails, causing one or more lines to roll from the opponent’s line towards the player preparing for his performance.

“You just have to keep a cool head and speed up the performance,” says Pulkkinen.

“I’m used to being busy in Finland. In the Yankees, there is perhaps more time to breathe, because things are done properly in training and learned in games.”

Pulkkinen is competing for a spot at South Alabama with two other fly kickers.

“The twist will be tough, but I’m looking forward to it. I have a pretty strong belief that I will do really well. You just have to keep working hard,” he says.

“ “You just have to keep a cool head and speed up the performance.”

Aleksi Pulkkinen started American football in Helsinki Wolverines at the age of 15. He played his first year as a winger and then switched to kicker.

Chubby could have realized his university dream earlier. At the end of 2021, he received a partial scholarship from Hutchinson College, but decided to stay in Finland.

“There was a similar period of thinking about what I want to do with my life. Then I got information about a guy named Bradley from my boss in Austria,” says Pulkkinen.

British coach Bradley Charalambous is working with British and other European kickers with the goal of getting them to the US on a full scholarship.

“He has this One On One Kicking, and I started working with them. I thought this was once in a lifetime.”

The dream came true in the spring when the University of South Alabama offered a full four-year scholarship worth 50,000 dollars, or almost 46,000 euros per year.

“It guarantees and secures everything. You don’t have to start thinking about paying expenses or the like,” says Pulkkinen.

“ “There was such a period of thinking about what I want to do with my life.”

In scholarship however, has its conditions. Pulkkinen says his scholarship is basically for one year.

“It’s that I have to maintain a level in school and sports,” he says.

Some universities guarantee a full scholarship directly for four years. Pulkkinen’s scholarship, on the other hand, is renewed every year.

“It’s pretty much guaranteed, as long as I keep these things up, whatever it takes.”

Pulkkinen says his main goal after university is to get into a professional league. However, he wants a backup plan in his back pocket.

“There are many different options at the university. I will already start thinking about what I would like to major in next fall.”

“ “I have to keep up the standard in school and sports.”

Aleksi Pulkkinen kicks the ball towards the sky near the Velodrome on the outdoor Velo.

Finn a kicking legend Kari Grönroos said For HS in August 2021, his biggest wish is to find “someone as stupid” as he is in Finland.

Grönroos, who played as a professional in the European World League of American Football, i.e. the predecessor of NFL Europe, meant with his comment a player who puts everything in at the kicker’s position and singled out Pulkkinen as one, for example.

“I didn’t really have any other interest than being a kicker. It’s quite normal in the Yankees,” says Pulkkinen.

In addition to Pulkkinen, the All-American second-star fly kicker who plays on a full scholarship at FCS level Northern Arizona will create a college career Eemil Herranen.

Also with the US born and raised Boston College kicker Mika Montosella has Finnish ancestry.

“Especially for beginners in yankee football, we could offer more of the idea that there is also a place to play as a kicker,” says Pulkkinen.

The idea is worth considering and can take someone who takes up the challenge surprisingly far.