American football The Chiefs ’victory over Bills sparked a debate over the fairness of the overtime rules

Bills lost the coin toss before overtime, and it didn’t even get a chance to test the Chiefs ’defense in overtime.

American the football NFL overtime rules came under criticism after Buffalo Bills ’strong attack didn’t even get a chance to touch the ball in overtime in the playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday’s game was described as a classic, bringing together two of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks, with management changing three times in the last two minutes of regular time before Patrick Mahomesin led by Chiefs won the score 42-36 Josh Allen represented by Bills.

In overtime, the NFL uses a coin toss to determine which team gets the ball first. Under current overtime rules, a team can only win a match from first ball possession if it scores a touchdown goal. Otherwise, each team will receive at least one Ball Control.

When Allen made a mistake in the coin toss, the Chiefs got the ball. Mahomes needed just eight games to lead his team 75 yards forward on the field to a touchdown goal.

“If, after a game like that, you still don’t think it’s in anyone’s best interest for both Mahomes and Allen to get the ball in overtime, I don’t know what to say to you,” the former NFL player Greg Olsen wrote on Twitter.

“In a match where neither was able to stop the other, the coin toss literally ended the result.”

If a team gets a kick goal from its possession of the ball, the opponent gets the Ball Control and can win the game with a touchdown or equalize it with a kick goal. If both teams get a kick-off goal, the team with the next point wins.

This was not the first time the NFL’s overtime rules were being criticized.

“The worst overtime model in sports ever,” the New York Rangers Ryan Strome said on Twitter.

Allen was more diplomatic.

“Rules are what they are. I can’t complain because we would be celebrating if things had gone the other way. That’s what it is now. We just didn’t get enough games”Allen told news agency Reuters.

Read more: Did NFL legend Tom Brady throw his last touchdown? “I was just thinking about winning”

Read more: Disrespectful warm-up turned into decisive kick-off after match time – NFL saw fierce drama