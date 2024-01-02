American football | The billionaire, one of the richest in the world, was in the audience

The owner of the NFL club Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, fell into inferior behavior after the team lost their game by a crushing count.

American The Carolina Panthers, who play in the NFL, have had a miserable season, but the team's owner managed to sink even lower than a perfect stomach. David Tepper.

The Panthers have won just two of 16 games this season. The balance is the worst in the NFL.

The most recent loss came on the road on New Year's Eve, when the Jacksonville Jaguars blanked the Panthers 26–0.

There wasn't much to chew on either in the loss or in the dull readings, especially compared to the video that spread about billionaire Tepper's behavior.

Tepper watched the match from the VIP box, and the course of the match made him completely lose his temper.

The Cup literally went upside down in the final quarter after the Panthers quarterback by Bryce Young the supply was cut off.

The video shot from the stands shows how Tepper throws his drink on the necks of the spectators sitting in front and leaves his seat.

“We are aware of the video. We have no further comment at this time,” the NFL told The Athletic sports publication.

66 years old According to the financial magazine Forbes, Tepper is the 91st richest person in the world. According to Forbes, his fortune is 20.6 billion dollars, or about 18.7 billion euros.

Tepper bought the Panthers for $2.3 billion in 2018. According to Forbes, the club is now valued at $4.1 billion, good for 26th place among the NFL's 32 teams.