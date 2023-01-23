American Football | The best four in the NFL are clear – Cincinnati shined in the snow, San Francisco continued to torment Dallas

American NFL football clubs Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers moved one step closer to the Super Bowl final when the teams claimed their places in the conference finals on Sunday.

The Bengals took a convincing 27-10 road victory over the Buffalo Bills in the middle of the snow, and San Francisco softened the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 at home.

San Francisco will challenge the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the NFC division next Sunday, while Cincinnati will play for the AFC title against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last The Bengals, who had lost the Super Bowl in 2008, went into the Buffalo game as underdogs, but it had a crushing start. The team jumped out to a 14–0 lead, and the home team was never able to respond.

Bengals young quarterback Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns and 242 total yards, though the winter weather brought its own challenges for the teams.

“This was a perfect game from everyone, offense, defense, our role players. Control from start to finish, that’s what we expected,” Burrow beamed on the CBS TV broadcast.

Cincinnati and Buffalo met in the regular season in early January, when the game was suspended and the Bills’ quarterback was withdrawn Damar Hamlin’s due to an illness. Hamlin, who is recovering from cardiac arrest, was watching Sunday’s playoff game and received a huge ovation from the Bills home crowd, but the cheer didn’t carry over to the field.

San Francisco grabbed a spot in the top four thanks to his stellar defensive play while continuing the Cowboys’ torturous streak without a Super Bowl spot. The last time the Texas club played in the final was 1996, San Francisco has two Super Bowl losses from the 2000s (2013, 2020).

This year’s Super Bowl will be played in Arizona, Finnish time, on Monday night, February 13.