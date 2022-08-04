American football | The behavior of the NFL newcomer is surprising in the United States – he started three fights in three days: “This is a tough sport”

23-year-old NFL prospect Trevor Penning has repeatedly attacked his teammates during New Orleans Saints training camp.

NFL team The 23-year-old top prospect of the New Orleans Saints Trevor Penning has caused quite a stir in his team’s training camp.

Penning is the Saints’ first-round draft pick from last spring’s draft. Despite the high expectations, he has shown traits of himself in the first training sessions that make the club management scratch their heads.

ESPN’s according to Penning has already started three fights in three days on the training ground. On Wednesday, him and another lineman Malcolm Roach was completely thrown out of practice.

On Monday, Penning and Payton Turner’s reportedly punched each other. Also in Saturday’s training, the youngster exchanged blows with the opposing player.

Fox Sports Director Garland Gillen shared a video of Saturday’s commotion on Twitter.

Money had to explain the incidents after Monday’s practice.

“This is football. We’re just competing. This is a tough sport for tough people, and you have to be able to put up with it. We don’t have anything against each other, we’re just competing,” he said, according to ESPN.