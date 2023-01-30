American football | The battle pair of the Super Bowl is clear – the perennial success ran out of healthy quarterbacks

The worst cinderella story of the NFL season ended bluntly in the playoffs.

Again one season of the American football NFL league is over with just one game left.

In terms of atmosphere, perhaps the most electrifying matches of the entire season were played on the night between Sunday and Monday Finnish time. It was the “semi-finals” of the NFL, i.e. the final games of the AFC and NFC conferences, which are played on the home fields of even better ranked teams.

In the climax, we move to a neutral country. Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

The half-time show of the mega-event is star-studded Rihanna. With the results of the night, the main parts of the sports side are played by the players of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (left), Fletcher Cox and AJ Brown celebrate with the NFC conference championship trophy after their victory.

Eagles–49ers 31–7 (14–7)

In the rain and in cold Philadelphia, there was a dramatic end to the season of the perennially successful San Francisco 49ers. For the second time in a row, the team’s streak ended on the eve of the Super Bowl with a loss in the NFC conference finals.

Even more dramatically, the 7–31 loss ended the quarterback carousel that had garnered headlines throughout the season. That’s largely why the 49ers became a complete opponent in the match.

The biggest sensation of the last few months, the 49ers quarterback who rose from complete obscurity to stardom Brock Purdy got hit hard on the arm while trying to throw. The match had only been played for ten minutes.

The 49ers lost control of the ball in the situation, but also their young quarterback, who injured his throwing elbow. A substitute player hired in the middle of the season had to replace him in a thankless position Josh Johnsonwhose rustiness was visible as continuous errors.

See also Higher commuter allowance, earlier elimination of the EEG surcharge, money for Hartz IV recipients: coalition agrees on energy relief package Sensational player Brock Purdy (right) had few throws against the Eagles due to an elbow injury. In the second half, he was mostly able to hand off the ball to Deebo Samuel and other 49ers running backs.

Center Miles Sanders rushed into the end zone in front of a fanatical home crowd of the Philadelphia Eagles.

From the hopeless the situation became even more hopeless when, shortly after the break, Johnson suffered a concussion. Purdy returned to the field injured, but his throwing ability was gone.

The 49ers had to resort to running plays only or, at most, very short throws – to no avail. Purdy said after the match, according to the news agency Reuters, that when trying to throw, the pain radiated from the elbow to the wrist.

Home team The Eagles’ offense, on the other hand, was able to advance mainly by running, and at the same time, it used up playing time effectively in a clear lead.

Center forwards Miles Sanders and Boston Scott ran for a total of three targets and a quarterback Jalen Hurts one. For the entire season, the Eagles have already run for 39 touchdowns, the most in NFL history. Hurts’ 15 rushing touchdowns is also a new quarterback record.

After the match was practically settled, a mass fight still broke out on the field. The main culprit was a frustrated star player on the 49ers’ offensive line Trent Williamswho was kicked out of the match as a punishment.

The last time the Eagles celebrated a Super Bowl victory was five years ago. It has quickly succeeded in quite thoroughly rebuilding the team.

Kicker Harrison Butker emerged as the Chiefs’ hero. Butker succeeded in kicking goals on all three of his attempts and was equally flawless on extra points.

Chiefs–Bengals 23–20 (13–6)

Celsius degrees had dropped well below freezing when the penultimate game of the NFL season kicked off in Kansas City.

The home team Chiefs sought revenge against the Cincinnati Bengals after last year’s surprise loss. However, you could no longer talk about the Bengals as a clear underdog but as an equal enemy, after all, even in the regular season, the Bengals had won the match between the teams.

At the end of a tight match, the Chiefs got the revenge they wanted and defeated the Bengals. On fourth down, the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had finally fallen.

Like last year, the match was decided by a last-minute kick goal, when a successful 45-yard kick goal was sunk by the Chiefs’ credit kicker Harrison Butker just seconds before full time.

In advance the biggest talking point was the quarterback of the home team Chiefs by Patrick Mahomes the right ankle he injured in the match of the previous round.

As expected, superstar Mahomes was able to play, albeit with his leg heavily taped. At first there didn’t seem to be a problem, but shortly after the break, in a harmless post-throw situation, he clearly re-injured his sore ankle.

Mahomes clearly wasn’t able to move quite like he usually does in the passing pocket, but he still threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals, led by Burrow, struggled in the first half with their attack, but in the second half the visiting team raised their level and seriously entered the battle for victory.

See also Ice hockey | The Pelicans rose to the top of the League Bengals’ Joseph Ossai tackled Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who was playing with his ankle heavily taped, in the photo according to the rules. In the final moments, Ossai’s illegal Tackle was the Bengals’ downfall.

Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals weren’t entirely happy with the jury’s decision.

It was a match exactly 20-20 for the majority of the final quarter. Neither attack seemed to find ways to make a decisive breakthrough.

A year ago, the Bengals’ victory was decided in overtime. An extension seemed possible even now, if not downright probable.

When there was only half a minute left in the actual game, Mahomes got the ball in his hands around half court as a result of a great kick return by the Chiefs.

A great opportunity seemed to be fading away, too, until on third down, a Bengals defender Joseph Ossai offered the Chiefs a gift by tackling Mahomes, who ran over the sideline, far too late. The mistake was clear, although Bengals fans still have to worry about a few other referee decisions.

Ossai, who made a decisive mistake, broke down in tears on the bench even before Butker’s kick, the success of which practically meant the end of the Bengals’ season.

The coming Super Bowl for the Chiefs is the third in the last four years. It celebrated its victory in February 2020.

Read more: The best trump card in the NFL showed its power – only Patrick Mahomes defies the power of the underclassman