American Football | The 750,000-euro lawn was grown for almost two years for the Super Bowl – it was a total disaster

The expensive game platform of the Super Bowl received strong criticism.

Kansas City Early on Monday morning Finnish time, the Chiefs celebrated the American football Super Bowl victory. It beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the match. However, there were other topics of conversation than the game events that arose from the match.

While watching the match, it was striking how often the players slipped up to cancel their own times. Most of the players seemed to have constant difficulty staying upright.

The grass at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona seemed far too slippery for the playing surface of the sport’s biggest event. This seems incredible, as the turf was grown in the Phoenix area for two years before being moved to the Glendale stadium for this game.

Well-known American businessman and investor Joe Pompliano showed off the stadium’s turf on Twitter. According to him, the total cost of the grass mat was a whopping 800,000 dollars, or about 750,000 euros.

“The NFL has spent two years preparing the Super Bowl turf field. The turf was grown at a local transplant turf farm in Phoenix. It was installed two weeks ago and the field is rolled outside the stadium every morning to collect sunlight,” Pompliano wrote.

He also embedded a video in his tweet, which shows how the pitch is rolled out of the stadium in timed.

Always however, even big money does not guarantee quality. The slippery and sometimes even allegedly dangerous field was met with a complete collapse.

“The field was the worst I’ve ever played on. I’m disappointed that I had to play on a field in that condition,” Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick you said bluntly of the Sporting News along after the game.

“A couple of times I had a good rush and it felt like I had won and passed my blocker, but when I tried to turn to the quarterback, it didn’t work out. I won’t try to explain, but when you watch the video of the game, you’ll see what I’m talking about,” Reddick said.

The issue was also brought up by a considerable number of viewers of the game. Supplier Michael Hurley posted on Twitter video clipfeaturing the Eagles’ kicker by Jake Elliott the supporting leg fails when giving a kick-off on a slippery field and the ankle twists awkwardly.

“The NFL should be ashamed of this Super Bowl field, which is a total joke,” Hurley wrote.

It is also strange that even though the NFL team Arizona Cardinals play their home games at the same State Farm Stadium, there were no similar problems in their regular season games. So the reason seems to be in the turf prepared for the Super Bowl.

Match was tough and exciting despite the slips. In the end, the Chiefs won the thriller with a score of 38–35.

The struggle was decided with eight seconds left when the Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker shoed a three-point kick goal into the bracket.

The Chiefs were in the finals for the third time in the last four years and won their second championship in the same span. The team’s star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player in both championship years.