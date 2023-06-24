American Football | Super Bowl winner went to Alaska and shot a bear – received an avalanche of criticism

Carson Wentz bragged about shooting a black bear on Instagram and got the haters on their necks.

American the quarterback who won the NFL championship, i.e. the Super Bowl, in the 2017 season Carson Wentz enraged people on his hunting trip.

American sports magazine Sports Illustrated tells how Wentz raved about his trip to Alaska on Instagram. The 30-year-old sports star was happy to shoot a black bear.

“I got the chance to stalk a black bear in one of our new favorite places on earth, Alaska. An incredible journey and an incredible animal,” Wentz beamed.

He added the words bucket list to the text, which means a list of things a person wants to do before he dies.

In the photos he posted, Wentz poses next to the downed bear with a bow gun.

Wentz has received thousands of comments on his photo publication. The quarterback’s actions are described as, among other things, terrible and ridiculous.

“An incredible animal, so you kill it? Does it make sense,” asked one of the commenters.

“Death to a defenseless animal living its own life,” wrote another.

One of the commenters also salted the skills of Wentz, who played seven seasons in the NFL.

“Wow. Not only a terrible quarterback, but also a terrible person.”

Black bear hunting is permitted but requires a permit in several US states. Bear hunting is also possible in Alaska with a hunting permit.

Philadelphia The Eagles drafted Wentz in the first round in 2016 with the number two pick. He played for the Eagles from 2016 to 2020.

The 2021 season Wentz played for the Indianapolis Colts and the 2022 season for the Washington Commanders. He is currently without a contract.

In the Eagles’ 2017 championship season, Wentz played 13 regular season games, winning 11 and losing two. However, the season ended with an injury, and the second quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to the championship in February 2018.

The year of the NFL seasons is determined by the start year of the regular season.