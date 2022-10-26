American football | Super Bowl winner suspended two games by NFL for firearms charges

Frank Clark of the Kansas City Chiefs was caught with offensive weapons twice last year.

American the first football league, the NFL, has imposed a two-game ban on the defensive lineman of the Kansas City Chiefs To Frank Clarknews agency AFP reported on Wednesday evening.

Clark pleaded guilty to possession of an assault weapon last year. In September of this year, he was sentenced to one year of suspended imprisonment and 40 hours of community service.

Sports media ESPN said in September that the first of the times happened in March 2021, when Clark was driving a car without a license plate. The police found, among other things, two loaded firearms in the car.

Clark was stopped again three months later for a traffic violation. A gun was found in his car again.

The 29-year-old player was not in contact with the authorities for the first time, as he was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of domestic violence. At the time, Clark pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Clark won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in February 2020. Due to the suspension, he will miss the home games against the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars and can return to the lineup on November 20 as a guest of the Los Angeles Chargers.