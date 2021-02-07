American football Super Bowl a living legend sporting point of half a billion men: experts tell us, from the materials of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomesin success has been made

In the Super Bowl of American football, an all-time legend meets his followers. HS asked and the experts will tell you what ingredients Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes ’success has been made of.

Sports friends get to enjoy a real treat on a night between Sunday and Monday when Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will face American football in the NFL League final in the Super Bowl.

Brady and Mahomes are the most watched superstars in the NFL. Where all-time quarterback Brady represents a receding generation, Mahomes is the future of the sport.