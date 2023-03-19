American football | Shamiel Gary dreamed of entering the American elite with a 0.3 prom, but he turned into a young man that no school wanted

During these times, the most talented players on their college teams try to convince talent scouts and compete in tryouts to get into the biggest league in American football, the NFL. Back in the day, Shamiel Gary was one of them, and he succeeded. However, life as an NFL player was not the same as the dream he had been chasing since he was a child, he says in an interview with HS.

In the year 2014 Shamiel Gary was one of 300 new pieces in America’s biggest sports business. He had clawed his way out of a million American high school players into it 0.3 per mille to the elite who achieve their dream of playing in the NFL.

The pursuit of the dream began in the first grade at the practice of the North Mabee Mustangs club in Gary’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I was in the first grade when my father took me to practice and went to get me a sports drink from the gas station. Meanwhile, I ran away and hid in the closet because I was so afraid of playing football,” Gary recalls his first exposure to American football from his home via video call.

The fear was perhaps justified. Only in recent years has children’s soccer started to move more widely from tackle ball towards less physical flag ball.

“The following year, my father took me to soccer practice again, but this time he stood on the side of the field so I wouldn’t run away.”

“ “Shamiel, don’t be one of those who just talk, get to work.”

From the sixth from the first grade, all competitive sports in the US are almost without exception school-related. Fortunately for Gary, the support network found at home was equipped with knowledge, because the quarterback who dominated the junior leagues suddenly became the underdog after middle school.

“I probably would have dropped out of high school without my parents,” Gary admits.

Outside of school practices, Gary’s mother helped with technique practice by passing the ball, while his father took him to practice tackling with his older brothers. One of my father’s pieces of advice stood out above the rest and remained a guideline for my entire sports career:

“Shamiel, don’t be one of those who just talk, get to work.”

In high school, American football players become the heroes of the whole school for the first time. Classmates support the home team led by cheerleaders. Sports success in high school also determines the future of many young people; university education is expensive, so a sports scholarship is often the only straw that enables higher education.

“Now that I’m older, I realize he was probably joking,” Gary says.

“My dad always said I’d better get an athletic or academic scholarship because he wasn’t going to pay for my college education. I decided to get a football scholarship.”

After two slow years of high school, Gary, as a third-year student, had finally made his way into the starting lineup. Only to be eliminated after two games.

“It felt like the end of the world.”

The young man’s pressures about the future grew.

“I decided that I would join the army if I didn’t get a scholarship,” Gary says.

“I went all the way to the army tests, but I walked out in the middle of the test and went to train.”

Than on order, Gary’s first big stroke of luck drove into his home yard – perhaps the most significant of his entire career.

A local strength coach and embodiment of the welcoming culture of the southern states, Rashid Lowesaw a boy drilling on his own in 40 degree heat.

“Hey buddy, it’s pretty warm here. You work so hard that you should come train at my gym for free.”

For the next two years, Gary’s motivation and physique grew under Lowe’s teachings.

The fourth and most crucial high school year for the future of the career ended with a state championship in a new position as a linebacker. Although the high school coaches didn’t believe in Gary’s chances, luckily for him, college scouts came to observe the team’s practices. In high school, the comparison between teammates was merciless.

“When I look back on those times, I realize that I was too focused on those who didn’t believe in me,” Gary says.

“I should have focused only on the people who matter in my life.”

In the hunt for a scholarship the advice of loved ones was valuable.

“My parents weren’t interested in how popular a school I got into. The only thing that mattered to them was that in the future university I would get playing time, a full scholarship and coaches who care about me as a person.”

In the end, Gary was offered a scholarship to two universities, of which he chose the University of Wyoming.

“ “I didn’t believe in success, I thought that you always have to do more and better.”

Success In Wyoming, his new position as a fullback culminated in Gary finishing in the top three in the country’s tackle ranking. College sports turned Gary into a professional athlete, an independent adult, and a local football star.

He reacted maturely to the popularity he received.

“Because I was used to being the underdog in high school, I didn’t believe in success but thought that you always have to do more and better.”

After two years in Wyoming, Gary decided to return home to his family and his grandmother, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. However, the change of school was not an easy matter, as the Wyoming coach did not agree to terminate Gary’s contract.

After appealing the decision, Gary had to justify to the board the reason for returning home. Gary was eventually released, but the terms only allowed him to transfer to a Division 1 college within 200 miles of his hometown. Wyoming did not agree to include valuable videos of Gary’s own games, even for the continuation.

“I looked around, and damn it, no school wanted me. It was a humbling experience to go from a player who was made into a character in a video game to someone that no one wanted.”

Finally, Oklahoma State University gave Gary a chance. Without a scholarship or guaranteed playing time.

Shamiel Gary celebrated with his teammates as a player on the Oklahoma State varsity team in 2013.

Per year Gary managed to convince the new coaches and get a full scholarship for the last two years of college. If Gary’s parents were able to watch four Wyoming games each year, now at every home game Gary was cheered on by a group of 15 to 20 close friends. Family support and a big school atmosphere brought the NFL dream back to life.

Until Gary tore his hamstring halfway through the last season.

“It messed up my stock in the NFL.”

The numerous NFL agents who messaged Gary disappeared like ashes in the wind, and finally, of the four remaining, a selection was made Cary Fabrikant.

In the Senior Bowl game, Gary was showered with questions from representatives of NFL teams about the missed season. It turned out that Oklahoma State University had not given a reason for Gary’s final season suspension.

“They should have publicly announced the injury to the front legs.”

From an agent-sponsored training camp in Florida, Gary returned to college to complete speed, explosiveness and technique tests under the appraising eyes of talent scouts. Each of the 32 NFL teams had a representative there, mainly a teammate by Justin Gilbert because, a few months later, he would be booked as the eighth player in the NFL.

Gary went undrafted in 2014, but managed to sign with the New England Patriots as a preferred free agent.

“I packed my things and after three days I moved to a hotel to live for about five months.”

“ “When I got to the NFL, I quickly realized that it is first and foremost a business.”

Before the NFL draft, Shamiel Gary devoted himself completely to football for two months. “You really only get this one chance, so why not give it your best.”

Life however, being a professional was not what Gary had imagined. After all, achieving the NFL dream turned out to be child’s play compared to keeping it.

“When I got to the NFL, I quickly realized that it’s a business first and foremost,” Gary recalls.

“I saw a guy sign a contract one day and get fired the next.”

In many practices, the players only got two chances to prove their abilities and stand out from the crowd. 1980s coach by Jerry Glanville invented the famous abbreviation for the billion-dollar business of the NFL is apt: “Not For Long” league.

“ “I was thinking don’t fly out, don’t fly out.”

Miami Dolphins’ Shamiel Gary (27) tackles Baltimore Ravens’ Javorius Allen during a game at Miami Gardens in December 2015.

Shamiel Gary (27, right) playing against superstar Tom Brady (12, back), who recently announced his retirement.

Uncertainty about keeping a place in the league creates great pressure for the players and easily directs the focus to the wrong things,

“Instead of focusing on playing, I was thinking about what people think of me or what if I make a mistake. I was thinking don’t fly out, don’t fly out.”

The negative mantra running through Gary’s mind year after year was the hardest challenge of his career.

Some of the reality of the NFL, such as free parties, meals and clothing, were in line with Gary’s preconceived notions.

“But that part doesn’t matter if you can’t keep it.”

“ “At the end of the day, it’s just football, you don’t die for it.”

Second In his NFL year, Gary injured his shoulder and was released from his contract with the Miami Dolphins.

“I was really sad, but looking back it was the greatest blessing of my life.”

Gary was able to travel to support his mother at the hospital where she was fighting cancer.

“I got the chance to really get to know my mother and get closer to her.”

Over the course of three months, Gary’s shoulder healed, but Mom’s did not. Gary traveled back to Miami to play the rest of the season, at the end of which his mother passed away.

“Those three months with my mother were really important.”

Last his year in the NFL, Gary’s mental pressure eased.

“I started repeating a positive mantra in my head – be free. At the end of the day, it’s just football, you don’t die for it.”

Gary managed to clear his way to the second chain of the team. However, the brutality of the game and homesickness made him think about continuing his sports career. The final straw was a concussion and the six months of headaches that followed. Gary says that he lost some of his passion and wondered if this is all I want to do with my life. Was not.

After his sports career, Gary founded his own company. He travels around the country speaking, wrote a children’s book, and helps young athletes to achieve their dreams.

Shamiel Gary is a popular speaker these days.

