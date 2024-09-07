The Philadelphia Eagles have won the first NFL game in South America. The 2018 Super Bowl winners beat the Green Bay Packers 34:29 in their first game of the season in São Paulo on Friday evening (local time).
Running back Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns in his debut for the Eagles. The newcomer from the New York Giants ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts. For the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Jordan Love had to leave the field injured just seconds before the end. His replacement Malik Willis was sacked on the last play, so the Eagles remained victorious.
Fourth game in Germany this season
Since 2007, the NFL has regularly played regular season games outside the USA as part of its so-called International Series, for a long time mainly in London. In addition, the Buffalo Bills played once a season in Canada for several years. In recent years, the football league has been expanding increasingly.
Since 2016, games have been played regularly in Mexico, since 2022 in Germany and now for the first time in Brazil. A game in Spain is scheduled to follow next year. The fourth game in Germany will take place on November 10 in Munich, when the New York Giants face the Carolina Panthers.
