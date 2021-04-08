American football Scholarship offers again for Finnish NFL promise – Olaus Alinen is already ranked among the top 15 in his important venue

Olaus Alinen, who is two meters long and weighs more than 140 kg, can choose his university from several top-class options.

Finland one of the greatest talents in the history of the sport of American football Olaus Alinen, 17, is collecting an increasingly handsome collection of university scholarship offers.

Alisen’s most recent bids have been submitted by the University of West Virginia (West Virginia) and the University of Pennsylvania (Penn State). Both belong to the elite of NCAA college football.

If Alinen ended up choosing West Virginia, we would see a completely exceptional situation: two Finnish players on the same top team. Defense lineman Edward Vesterinen played in college freshmanlast season.

Alinen, who represented Wasa Royals in the Maple League last summer, is currently playing and studying at the Loomis Chaffe Secondary School in the state of Connecticut. At university, he can start in 2023.

To university promises focusing 247 Sports site rated Alise a four-star player. Of the 2023 players in the class, two meters long and weighing more than 140 kg, the Pori-based Alinen currently ranks 218th.

More important, however, is what Alinen is judged on in his own playing field as the outer lineman of the attack, which is considered a very important place in American football. Among all the outer linemen, Alinen’s ranking is 15th.

Alinen has previously been awarded scholarships by top universities in Michigan, Michigan State University, Nebraska and Oregon, among others. A total of 12 official scholarship offers have been received.

Of the aforementioned teams, Michigan State played in the four-team NCAA playoffs in 2016. A year earlier, Oregon was the losing party in the final.

Beaver Stadium, the home stadium of Penn State, which offered a scholarship to Olaus Alise, is one of the largest in the world. Photo of the opening ceremonies of the match between Penn State and Michigan in October 2019.­

Universities the magnitude of American football is often attempted to be explained by their home stadiums. For Penn State, this is rarely justified, as the team’s home stadium, Beaver Stadium, is one of the largest in the world.

The 106,572-seat arena is second only to the home field of the University of Michigan in the United States. Michigan Stadium can accommodate just over a thousand spectators more than Beaver Stadium.

The current or at least recent sporting quality is indicated by the number of NFL players produced by the university. Umbrella organization according to NCAA before the start of last season, most NFL players had come from Alabama (56 players).

Of the teams that offered scholarships to Alise, Michigan was number five (33) on the list, and Penn State (32) was only one place lower. Nebraska (18) and West Virginia (15) ranked around 30th.

Alinen is a second-generation player, and his father Klaus Alinen is one of the few Finnish players to sign a contract with the NFL team.

Senior Alinen, who played as an inner winger in his own career, was involved in the Atlanta Falcons training camp before the 2006 season, but was eliminated from the team before the start of the regular season.