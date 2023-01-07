“When you give true love to the world, you get three times as much in return. The love is overwhelming, but I am thankful for everyone who has prayed for me and reached out to me. We have brought the world together again with this. If you know me, you know this is only going to make me stronger. Keep praying for me on the long road I still have to go,” Hamlin wrote. He also posted a selfie that was taken during a conversation via FaceTime.