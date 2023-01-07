“When you give true love to the world, you get three times as much in return. The love is overwhelming, but I am thankful for everyone who has prayed for me and reached out to me. We have brought the world together again with this. If you know me, you know this is only going to make me stronger. Keep praying for me on the long road I still have to go,” Hamlin wrote. He also posted a selfie that was taken during a conversation via FaceTime.
The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and collapsed on the field. After resuscitation, he was taken to hospital. The duel was stopped. On Friday it was announced that Hamlin can talk and breathe on his own again.
The incident with Hamlin caused great commotion in the United States. Even President Joe Biden took the time to talk to Hamlin’s parents. At the Bills stadium, fans held a vigil for the player.
