American football player Damar Hamlin collapsed in the night from Monday to Tuesday after an unexpected and hard blow during a game of the National Football League (NFL) in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old player was resuscitated on the field and taken to hospital in a critical condition. The game between New York State’s Buffalo Bills and Ohio’s Cincinnati Bengals was immediately halted. The drama is a painful reminder of the dangerous side of America’s most popular sport.

An opponent rammed Buffalo Bills player Hamlin at full speed to the head and chest. Hamlin got up quickly, took two steps, sank back, then lay motionless. He was treated on the field by medical staff and taken by ambulance to hospital after about 15 minutes. It later turned out that he had suffered a cardiac arrest. According to the official Buffalo Bills Twitter account, the player is unconscious and in critical condition.

American football, a national obsession in the US, has been under pressure as a sport for years due to the safety of its players. The risks of brain damage continue to haunt the sport. This year alone, Hamlin’s injury is just one of a slew of high-profile injuries that have sparked new criticism of the NFL sports league and player safety policies. This would constantly go wrong with the so-called concussion protocola medical guidelines system that requires independent experts to monitor players’ common concussions.

Culture of denial

The exact cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest is not yet known, but the hard blow to his head that preceded it is no longer an exception in the sport. Several studies in recent years have linked sport to the degenerative brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a condition that develops after repeated head injuries.

The NFL has long been characterized by a culture of denial, even years after several former players were posthumously diagnosed with CTE. It wasn’t until 2016 that the NFL first recognized the link between head impacts and CTE. published a year later The New York Times a scientific study in which CTE was diagnosed in 110 of 111 deceased former players examined.