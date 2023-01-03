American Football | Player collapsed mid-NFL game – resuscitated on field for several minutes

NFL club Buffalo Bills quarterback Damar Hamlin was shortened to the field in the middle of the game early on Tuesday morning in the match played Finnish time.

ESPN’s According to Hamlin, first aid was given on the field and he was resuscitated, after which he was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Reuters according to Hamlin’s condition is critical.

According to Reuters, Hamlin tackled the opposing team, the Cincinnati Bengals Make a Higgins, momentarily rose to his feet and then fell onto his back. The match was stopped and emergency personnel rushed to the field to revive Hamlin.

According to ESPN, Hamlin was resuscitated on the field for several minutes.

“Hamlin was immediately treated on the field by a private medical team and local paramedics. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commented in the announcement.

Damar Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins and then went short on the field.

Buffalo Bills players knelt as Damar Hamlin was resuscitated on the field.

After the situation, the players of both teams went to their dressing rooms. The evening’s match was postponed to a later date.