Alex Collins, an American football player with a past in the NFL at the Seahawks and the Ravens, has died at 28. According to American media reports, he was involved in a car accident on Sunday evening in Florida. Collins, on a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle, collided with an SUV driven by a woman.

According to the first reports, the car would have turned left and Collins, who was coming from behind, would have crashed into the bumper. “The impact caused the motorcyclist to walk through the rear passenger window of the Chevrolet and come to a permanent stop inside the car,” the police report read.

“Always ready to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who brought a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought so many into his life,” wrote his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, in a social message.