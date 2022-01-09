American football Paguer-clad Jaguars supporters protest in final NFL game

Supporters oppose the support of owner Shad Khan for club leader Trent Baalke and demand his dismissal.

American supporters of Jacksonville Jaguars rampage in NFL on Sunday protest club owner Shad Khania against.

The Jaguars season ends for the fourth time in a row in the regular season, with supporters in the last match of the season.

Proponents of pellets oppose Khan’s support for Jaguars’ GM, Trent to Baalkelle. Khan announced in December, Baalke will continue in office.

Protest previously launched a messaging service on Twitter with supporters exchanged as a profile picture of a clown with a mustache similar to that of Khan. There has been a discussion around the match with tags, among other things #FireBaalke and #Klowntown.

Jaguars support group Bold City Brigade shared on Twitter video supporters of the match.

Khan, real name Shahid Khan, has owned Jaguars since the end of 2011. He is also the main owner of the football club Fulham.

Baalke has held his current position since November 2020.

The Jaguars won the Indianapolis Colts by 26-11 in their match on Sunday. The team achieved three wins in the NFL regular season this season and suffered 14 losses.

News updated 9.1. at 23.12 with the result of the Jaguars – Colts match.

Supporters in cloaks were seen at the Jacksonville Jaguars home stadium on Sunday.