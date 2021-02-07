American football NFL Takes New Equality Step as Sarah Thomas Becomes First Super Bowl Judge

Sarah Thomas has been on the NFL judges since 2015. On Sunday, he will make history in the final of the series.

In sports judges usually come up only when they make a mistake. However, this year’s Super Bowl jury attracted attention long before the kick-off, especially from an equality perspective.

Chief Judge Carl Cheffersin to lead an eight-member jury on the field Sarah Thomas. She will be the first woman to serve as a judge in the Super Bowl.

Mississippi Thomas, a native of the state, has broken boundaries throughout his career. She was the first woman to judge first in the fall of 2007 at the highest level university games and two years later in the season-ending Bowl matches.

Thomas, 47, rose to the NFL for the 2015 season. She was the first woman to receive a permanent judge position at the NFL level: Shannon Eastin had previously served as an ad hoc judge since early 2012, when NFL judges were on strike.

Thomas judged his first playoff match in January 2019.

At the NFL level in one match, there are eight referees on the field, whose roles are precisely defined. The chief judge leading the judging team is identified by a white cap.

As Thomas the sideline has to guard, among other things, how many players on the field are under attack, whether players on the starting line steal when the game starts, how many attempts are underway, and what is the distance required for new attempts.

When Thomas changed his role from line judge to his current post, the job title was simultaneously changed throughout the series from line manager (head linesman) to a gender-neutral form of corporate judge (down judge). The designation refers to the rule of the game that the attacking team has four attempts to advance a ten-yard distance.

In the domestic The women judging in the men’s league in the Maple League are no exception, but perfectly normal.

The refereeing of American football does not require significant physics, but even more so from the boxers, because the game and the violations that take place in its austerity are progressing very quickly. Admittedly, Thomas has not survived completely without bumps while working on the sidelines of the physical series.

In December 2016, Thomas was left in a stalemate in the regular season match between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. He hit his head and broke his wrist, but after passing the concussion checks, Thomas returned to judge the end of the match.