American football NFL superstar accused of seven sexual harassment, more lawsuits expected

More harassment charges have been brought against Deshaun Watson.

NFL League superstar Deshaun Watson has received more harassment charges, he says Guardian. Houston Texans quarterback is charged with seven sexual harassment.

Initially, three masseuses accused Watson of harassment, but now there have been four more cases.

The four new lawsuits filed in Harris County Court are similar to previous cases. Masseurs who worked through a spa, hotel, or their own company say Watson revealed himself, touched them with his penis, or kissed them involuntarily.

Watson has denied the charges and has said he wants to clear his name.

Prosecution raised by a Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said at a news conference on Friday that it expects more lawsuits, up to ten new cases, the most recent of which would be this month.

None of his clients have yet reported to police.

Last September, Watson signed a four-year extension agreement with Texans worth $ 156 million, or about $ 131 million.

However, Buzbee has made it clear that there is no money behind the lawsuits, so the women are seeking the lowest possible damages required by the court, which is $ 500.

“They are suing only to prevent further abuse by the accused or others like him,” Buzbee said.