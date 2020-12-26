American football NFL star Alvin Kamara made history at Christmas – The same performance had previously been surprised only in 1929

The New Orleans Saints center forward ran an exceptional six touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Christmas Day no miracles were expected from the NFL match between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings played, but one was obtained. I got a star player Alvin Kamara ran six touchdowns in the match, with his team winning by 52-33.

This was only the second time in NFL history that the same player was running six times in a match. For the first time, the Chicago Cardinals central striker achieved this Ernie Nevers in November 1928, that is, 92 years ago.

Reaching even a fifth running goal is rare, as the last time that performance was seen was 17 years ago. After the match The Chamber admitted has already inquired about the record required for three touchdowns.

“I was that‘ damn, let go, maybe I can do it, ’” Kamara noted.

At six with his touchdown, Kamara rose to 16 successes and shared the top spot in the Vikings Dalvin Cookin with. The star triangle of the fierce playing field complements the Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry, who, in addition to 15 touchdowns, is number one in running yards.

The Saints have won 11 of their 15 matches this season. With this Vikings victory, the team secured the NFC South division victory and place in the playoffs.