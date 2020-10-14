American football NFL bulldozer showed what “stiff arm” means, defender flew like a glove

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans was on a strong head against Buffalo Bills.

American the football NFL saw a one-sided show on Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans crushed the Buffalo Bills reading 42-16. Perhaps the most talked about event of the match was another even duller show.

The victory was already the fourth in a row for Tennessee, and the team had not lost yet this season. For Buffalo, the loss was the first of five games of the season.

The characters of the match were the quarterback of the Titans Ryan Tannehill and especially the central striker Derrick Henry. Tannehill threw three touchdowns and Henry ran two.

The match however, the knockout performance was seen from Henry in the second quarter.

Henry is known as a true power striker who often runs through defenders instead of dodging them. This was given to Tutu Bills, the corner defender Josh Norman.

Norman was preparing to tackle, but Henry threw this aside like a glove. The tackle performed by the leader is called the “stiff arm,” and Henry served a textbook example of that.

Henry was the NFL ‘s top runner last year, carrying 1,540 yards during the season.

This season, he played four games after yards for a total of 376, which entitles the statistic to third place in the match over the Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cookin (489) and the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobsin (377).