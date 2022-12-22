American Football | NFL and Google sign a billion-dollar deal – YouTube starts showing matches

Google pays the NFL two billion dollars annually for its match package, reports CNBC.

Search engine giant Google and the major league of American football, the NFL, have entered into a broadcasting agreement regarding the NFL’s Sunday Ticket match package.

According to CNBC sources Google pays the NFL two billion US dollars (just under 1.9 billion euros) annually for the rights. The contract is said to be for seven years.

The shop’s match package covers all matches played on Sunday afternoons, which are played outside the viewer’s own market area.

In the future, those matches will be shown on the paid services of YouTube, owned by Google.

Previously The Sunday Ticket package was shown by Directv, which paid $1.5 billion annually for the rights. According to CNBC, the deal resulted in annual losses of up to half a billion dollars for Directv.

The NFL, by far the most popular sports series in the United States, also has contracts for the national broadcast rights of certain games with Amazon, CBS, ESPN, Fox and NBC, among others. The combined price of the contracts is more than ten billion dollars per year.

Finland’s broadcast rights are not affected by the agreement. In Finland, MTV mainly shows the matches on its C More service and on the Sub free channel.