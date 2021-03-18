The American Football League has signed a new, lucrative TV contract. There will be significantly more offers on streaming platforms in the future. With this step, the NFL wants to compensate for its corona-related dip in earnings.

I.In the midst of the difficult economic situation caused by the corona pandemic, the NFL has signed a gigantic new TV contract and has increased its future income dramatically. According to information from the American news agency AP, the National Football League will collect more than ten billion dollars per season (around 8.6 billion euros) in the future. Right now, the rights revenues amount to about 5.9 billion dollars (about 4.95 billion euros) per season. The NFL announced the TV deal on Thursday but did not provide any information on the financial volume.

Amazon is expanding its involvement in the NFL as early as the 2022 season and taking over the complete rights package for the games on Thursday. All other contracts apply from the 2023 season. Broadcasting rights continue to be held by the broadcasters CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN. ABC is returning to the mix, also broadcasting two Super Bowls by 2030.

Overall, there will be significantly more offers on streaming platforms in the future than was previously the case. In addition to Amazon, four other providers are involved with their portals.

After the dent this season, the income for players and teams will increase significantly again in the foreseeable future. In the corona pandemic, the NFL played a season with only partially or not at all filled stadiums and thus made less sales. The upper salary limit has therefore decreased for the players in the coming season.