American Football | New helmet technology protects the most valuable player from concussions: “Okay, give it to me”

Concussions are very common in American football. Now help is sought from a new kind of helmet.

American football’s biggest league The NFL told in April about a new helmet designed for quarterbacks. The helmet with the latest technology has been rated as the best in the NFL within a few months.

The number of concussions in the entire league increased by a whopping 18 percent in the 2022 season, more than half of which were caused by quarterback and special teams situations.

Sports media According to The Athleticn’s new Vicis zero2 matrix QB helmet has been seen, for example, by the top quarterback of the Pittsburg Steelers by Kenny Pickett on the head, for which the Matrix system made a custom-made helmet. Pickett suffered two concussions last season.

“I was told this is the best helmet for quarterbacks, so I said, sure, give it to me,” Pickett said, according to The Athletic.

NFL said that it had conducted promising laboratory tests before launching the helmet. The testing simulates concussion-causing contact where the quarterback’s head hits the ground as a result of a tackle. The new helmet reduced the severity of impacts by seven percent compared to the most popular helmet used by quarterbacks.

According to the Athletic, the helmet designed for quarterbacks is meant to specifically protect against helmet-to-ground impacts, which, according to NFL statistics, caused 50 percent of quarterback concussions last season.

According to tests, the new helmet reduces the intensity of the impact by 20 percent in those contacts.