American football Nana Olavuo, 21, gets her dream job in the US for 90 days – but she doesn’t get paid at all: “I can’t even get money.”

Nana Olavuo’s goal of playing in the United States will soon be achieved. He plays American football in a hard-earned WFA league with no pay.

American The pursuit of the dream has fascinated Finns since the 19th century. His own dream will soon come true Espoo Anastasia “Nana” Olavuowhich will head to the United States next week.

Olavuo, 21, has been working resolutely to one day play American football in the sport’s birthplace. The long-term goal will finally be realized in the ranks of the WFA League DC Divas.

The WFA is the oldest U.S. and the world’s largest women’s league in American football, with dozens of teams playing at three levels. Divas level pro is the highest possible. The others are the 2nd and 3rd divisions.

The first Finnish migrants crossed the Atlantic Ocean because of the wider bread, but the pioneer Olavuo in his field is not traveling to the new continent to get rich. He is not paid.

“The team pays for our expenses there. They are at their own risk round-trip flights and additional costs, ”says Olavuo.

For us, he means his best friend Ida Handelia. Olavuo and Handel are currently playing in the Spanish Barberà Rookies and will travel to the United States after the LFFA League final.

“ “I can only be there for 90 days, so let’s face it, we can really be there by the end of the season.”

Nana Olavuo (left) and Ida Handel move together from Barberà Rookies to DC Divas. The friends became acquainted in 2017, when the Swedish Handel moved to Finland to play in Helsinki Roosters. In 2019, the duo played in Carlstad Crusaders, Sweden.

Olavuo assures modern sports migration is profitable even if dollars don’t fall into a bank account. However, the days off are to be counted carefully, which is why the Divas opening game will be missed.

“I can’t even get money, even if they want to pay.”

Money won’t crumble in the WFA even for local players, underscoring the harsh reality of a high-profile series in the shadow of the big and mighty NFL billion-dollar business or college football.

“Most don’t even know about women’s leagues. Although there is a lot more audience there than in Europe, it is not so much that the teams can afford to pay anyone, ”says Olavuo.

“Even domestic players pay all the costs themselves. They don’t even get to live because they can’t afford it. ”

In the WFA league operates on the principle of assistance at all levels. Players rumble on the fields out of love for the sport, and most of the coaches work for sports media on ESPN. by on a voluntary basis.

The other way around was to be in the WFLA, where Olavuo also had to play. In January 2020, he signed a preliminary agreement with New York Stars with plans to start games in the league starting this year.

However, there were so many twists and turns in the journey that the future of the whole series is obscured.

“It feels like there have been quite a few factors involved, including problems with the owner. That is, the difficulties are not just due to the corona epidemic. It may have been aimed too high there too quickly, ”Olavuo thinks.

The goals of the WFLA were indeed ambitious. It wanted to challenge the WFA on its way to the toughest league.

“I don’t know if they had the intention of competing with existing leagues per se. They just wanted to be the league where the players would be paid, ie the highest level of female players, ”says Olavuo.

Stateside Olavuo travels a long distance from Spain. He has been playing and coaching Barberà Rookies since October. The LFFA final against Osas Rivas is still ahead.

“The experience has been really good. When we came here in the fall, I couldn’t wait to see what it was going to be like here. I had never really seen the Spanish league played, ”says Olavuo.

He’s used to the traditional 11 vs. 11 Yankee run, but Spain plays 7 vs. 7 versions of the sport.

“That’s the biggest difference here,” he says.

Olavalo’s prize cabinet, which has already won the Finnish and Swedish championships, can be filled with more of the Spanish championship. The series is officially called the LFFA League Serie B, and most women’s teams play it.

“Serie A is a nine-on-nine series played by just two teams: us and the Barcelona Búfals. The teams will play two games against each other after a seven-on-seven season. We’re leaving with Ida after the seven-to-seven final, and the final gang is playing those two games. ”

“ “I understand with Ida that we are the first female players to be paid anything in Spain.”

Nana Olavuo, who carries the ball, has been playing and coaching in Spain since October.

In Spain Olavuo has noticed the skill level of many players, although the lack of coaching is evident. The comparison to the past is certainly challenging because of the difference between the seven-to-seven football.

“They are athletic enough, but there is not necessarily as much experience and playful eye as in Finland and Sweden, for example. However, part of it could be played there, because there is a lot of potential, ”he says.

Olavuo has got a big screen to take care of at Rookies. He plays both defense and offense and is responsible with Handel for coaching the defense.

Olavuo and Handel live about half an hour from the center of Barcelona. They have both learned about Spanish culture and brought a new kind of species culture to the Spaniards.

“It feels like I’ve gotten to teach players a lot of new things. It’s always a good feeling to be a coach, ”says Olavuo, who also works as a pioneer in Spain.

Year then Olavuo made the history of Finnish American football by being the first woman to train in the men’s main league in the Maple League. The season on the Wasa Royals coaching team was rewarding, but the games didn’t go as expected. The previous season’s bronze team remained a jumbo and fell into the divar.

“We had a really young and narrow roster at the start and a lot of injuries. Some had to play in two directions because otherwise there weren’t enough players. It was really heavy, ”Olavuo recalls.

An inexperienced group also posed its challenge to coaching. According to Olavuo, coaching would have been easier on a more experienced team, but then the work might not have been as rewarding.

“I really got to teach in Vaasa. Even though the team’s situation was generally difficult and awkward, it was really nice to get into the real thing and get in charge, ”he says.

Olavuo had many conversations before being washed John Bookerin convincing the Royals head coach with his skills and willingness to learn. The positive experiences were mutual, as Olavuo describes Booker as one of the best coaches and game savers he has ever met.

“He was a really good mentor, which was perhaps my best experience there [Vaasassa]. Not only did I get to coach, but a much more experienced coach wanted to teach. It was a really good experience. ”

Game season In the U.S., it will end in early July if DC Divas make it to the WFA finals. The regular season is over as early as the end of May, with the playoffs starting in June.

In addition to realizing the long-term American dream, Olavu also has another dream for the coming months. He wants to play at the World Championships in Vantaa at the turn of July-August.

“I’ve talked to coaching that as long as I put in Game Videos of the Yankees for every game, they’ll be able to scout how I’m doing,” Olavuo says.

He already is chosen to the first World Cup camp group, although the May camp will be missed due to the WFA season. Olavuo, who plays as a back defender for the last camp to be held during the competition, will be able to participate.

“The first camp is usually pretty important to get into the game book,” he realizes.

“But I have really tough goals to get there for the World Cup.”