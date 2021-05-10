American football Nana Olavuo, 20, breaks glass ceilings by coaching as the first woman in the Men’s Maple League: “I kind of wish it didn’t have to be such a big deal in a sport community”

Nana Olavuo is creating a career in American football that is perceived as extremely masculine. This summer, the 20-year-old woman from Espoo will become the first female coach in history in the men’s Maple League.

Glass roof trespasser. An avid learner. A passionate species-man. A pioneer as a player and coach.

Espoo resident Anastasia “Nana” Olavuo is, in many ways, a major sporting influence in American football. Olavuo is a particularly important person and role model for women in the Finnish sports community.

Olavuo’s heart has been pounding for American football since he went to the Espoo Devils at the age of six to follow his big brother. Now, at the age of 20, he is making a significant species history.

Olavuo will become the first women’s coach in the men’s Maple League this summer. He moved to Vaasa last Wednesday to join last season’s bronze team Wasa Royals coaching team.

Many outsiders, and even some of the people in the sport, perceive American football as a stronghold of masculinity that women have nothing to do with. Olavuo is an excellent example of a crusher of stale prejudices.

Nana Olavuo has been well received by the Wasa Royals team. Olavuo works in a coaching team led by head coach John Booker (left corner). Ami Lindfors (right corner) was also involved in the exercises.­

Olavuo has earned its place because of its expertise. Professionalism has nothing to do with gender, and Olavuo says his goal is that one day there will be no need to drum it off like now.

“Sure, it’s a big deal in my career, but I kind of wish it didn’t have to be such a big deal in a sport community,” he says.

The new Royals coach adds that she is not interested in whether she is the first or the 50th woman to coach American football in the men’s main series.

“It’s great to have a situation in the Maple League that has a female coach, but for me personally, the big thing is that I’ve gotten ahead in my own career.”

Olavuo ended up in Vaasa after visiting the team and training. The decision was preceded by many discussions with the head coach John Bookerin with.

Nana Olavuo will follow closely when Wasa Royals head coach John Booker guides Jarkko Savola.­

Booker says that he is convinced during the meetings of both Olavuo’s skills and his achievements.

The US head coach smoothly lists Olavuo’s merits, such as the European Championship gold achieved with the national team and the national championships in Finland and Sweden.

“I would say he is one of the few Finnish people who has played or will play this sport as a professional. I think he is one of the most qualified people in Finland, ”says Booker.

He has already noticed Olavuo’s interest in learning and developing himself.

“Nana wants to embrace the game in detail. He is hardworking and knows how to apply things really easily. When you ask him to do something and tell him how it happens, he accomplishes it. That is very important. ”

Nana Olavuo, 20, from Espoo, is the first female coach in history in the American Football Men’s Maple League. Olavuo will work in Wasa Royals’ coaching team next season.­

Royalsista In a short time, Olavuo has developed an image of professionalism. The exercises have been carried out with a clear formula without the “guesswork and looking at the clock” familiar to women and juniors.

“The head coach is a Yankee and a head coach by profession. He notices how much time and effort [vaivannäköä] he can put the team in the lead, ”Olavuo praises.

“The discussions we’ve had have widened. I guess I’ll learn a lot more myself in the summer. Booker is really smart – he understands Yankee football at a really high level. ”

Royals said his role at the announcement of Olavuo’s coaching contract was universal. What does it mean?

“We only have a few coaches, and not all venues have enough of their own coaches. We have foreign professional players who coach their own playing field, and I and the head coach are with several playing positions, ”Olavuo replies.

Nana Olavuo, 20, from Espoo, who started American football at the age of six, will coach the men of the Wasa Royals in the summer.­

Versatile the job description is suitable for a coach who is particularly interested in the tactical side of the sport. According to Olavuo, tactics are one of the biggest reasons to be involved in American football.

“It’s not just a physical sport, but a combination of physicality and tact. You will not succeed as a coach if you only know the physical side. You also have to know the tactics, ”he says.

“Now I don’t have to plan any games of my own, but I’m studying a ready-made game book in Vaasa. And all the time I have to think about how I can help players on the physical side as well, through what is sought in tactics. ”

Olavo has a good lunch for that too. He is a personal trainer by training and has worked specifically as a physics coach for Yankee couriers, both with private clients and in the juniors of Espoo Devils.

“As such, my dune is not to be a physics coach at the Royals, but I will of course help the players personally.”

Nana Olavuo has won European Championship gold and the Finnish and Swedish championships as a player. Now he is part of the coaching team of the Wasa Royals men’s Maple League team.­

American football is part of Olavuo’s everyday life even when the season is not running.

“I like to study for myself and learn. Jefu is a good species because you can never know everything. The sport is evolving so much that you can learn something new all the time, ”he says.

Chairman of the Royals Martti Kass says he noticed how big a role American football plays in Olavuo’s life.

“People who want to develop themselves and other players are really needed in Finland in this sport. What I value most about Nana is the passion for the sport. ”

“Yankee football is on the rise all over the world for girls and women, it has long been a male sport. The fact that Nana is passionately involved in this story fits really well with Wasa Royals ’ideology,” Kass adds.

Nana Olavuo believes she learns a lot from John Booker (back), who was the head coach of Wasa Royals. The players in the picture are Peter Lundström (left) and Jarkko Savolainen.­

Cat thinks that Olavuo would have had many opportunities to coach and learn in southern Finland. He says that he greatly appreciates the fact that Olavuo chose Vaasa as one of his options.

“I talked to a few teams and coaches. Some of the alternatives were abroad, and now, due to the corona and health reasons, I decided that Finland would be the best option at the moment, ”says Olavuo.

For health reasons, Olavuo refers to the knee surgery a year ago and the doctor and physiotherapy visits that followed. He could play as early as the summer, but wants to return to the fields in full play.

Olavuo has lived in Espoo almost all his life – also while playing in Turku-based Trojans. The domicile has only changed when Olavuo moved to Karlstad to play the Swedish main series at Carlstad Crusaders.

“Summer is becoming different now. A little landscape change, and now you can really focus entirely on coaching. After all, it’s a whole different pattern when you move a long way, ”he says.

“ “Now we can really focus entirely on coaching.”

Nana Olavuo has been able to instruct Peter Lundström, among others, in Wasa Royals’ rehearsals.­

In Vaasa Olavuota is waiting for an organization that, according to him, has been promoting the sport in Finland for years.

“I want to support it,” Olavuo says, referring to the work done by Royals and adds that he has received a good reception and enthusiastic messages from Ostrobothnia.

“I’ve got a really good impression of what that team is like.”

The experience, understanding and professionalism of the male players enable Olavu to become more deeply acquainted with the tactics of the sport, thanks to a much more versatile game book than the women.

“It can be expanded more because they are Yankee couriers by profession. It’s their full-time job, and you can expect more from them than from women who play as a hobby. ”

Nana Olavuo will guide Wasa Royals players in the coming season.­

Professionalism may be possible for Olavu as a player again next year. He has a preliminary contract with the WFLA League New York Stars, but the coronavirus has delayed the start of the league.

Before that, Olavuo will give his all to the Wasa Royals.

“We’ve gotten a lot of young talented players up the june system, so I think the collaboration with Nana is working really well,” says President Kass.

The Royals finished second in the Maple League regular season last season. The final ranking was third after Helsinki-based Wolverines suffered a 41-42 semi-final loss. The goals are still high.

“Our team is very young, but very competitive and hardworking,” head coach Booker estimates.