American football | Minna Lehtinen overturned her tough decision and is now fighting aggressively among the world’s best

Minna Lehtinen had had enough. A woman who has been playing volleyball for 12 years and who went through volleyball coaching at Mäkelänrinte sports high school had a tough decision in her mind.

“A very goal-oriented sport became a must during the volleyball days. After high school, I decided that I never want to do anything goal-oriented again,” he says.

“I started Jefunk just to hang out. But here we are now.”

Lehtinen, 26, is currently playing in the World Cup of American football in Myyrmäki, Vantaa. The home games culminate in Sunday’s bronze medal match.

According to him, the fight for World Cup medals is “absolutely cool”. That’s why the athlete who plays for the Helsinki Wolverines put an extraordinary amount into the season.

“I hired myself a physical trainer and a technique trainer, with whom I trained in the offseason [pelikauden ulkopuolella]. The focus has always been on these games.”

The two of you hiring a personal trainer is far from the hobby that Lehtinen had in mind when he stepped into the training sessions of the now-defunct GS Demons in the spring of 2016.

“Maybe you can’t do it half-heartedly. That it’s all or nothing,” he says.

Media representative of the women’s national team Mirva Honkonen characterizes Lehtis as a straightforward player whose style of play is based on strength and aggression.

“I can sign,” says Lehtinen.

Honkonen knows what he’s talking about. He has known Lehtinen throughout this playing career and has followed the höntsää’s growth into a national team-level athlete as a teammate, coach and team leader.

As a counterweight to huddling on the playing fields, Lehtinen is studying molecular biology at the University of Helsinki. In the future, he can be seen, for example, as a researcher or in expert positions.

“The molecular mechanisms behind biological phenomena are quite difficult to understand, but maybe that’s the challenge that makes it interesting,” he says.

Minna Lehtinen is a rabble-rouser on the playing fields and a student of molecular biosciences in civilian life.

Molecular Biosciences help solve issues related to human health, environmental protection and the sustainable use of natural resources, among other things.

“If you really want to understand a phenomenon in its entirety, you have to start building the understanding at the molecular level,” says Lehtinen.

The development of laboratory methods and information technology enabled the birth of molecular biosciences as a discipline. A “shocking amount” of biological information is available today, says Lehtinen.

“Education provides a basis for applying this knowledge in different disciplines,” he adds.

Lehtinen will start his fourth year of study in the fall, and he will soon have to write the Kandi.

“Natural sciences have always interested me. I was especially interested in biology in high school. I dreamed of becoming a veterinarian for a very long time and applied several times to become a veterinarian.”

“I got there quite by chance. I didn’t even study for the entrance exams, but I did like it. The training is really extensive, and it can eventually lead to a lot of different jobs,” he adds.

On the playing fields Lehtinen’s job can be found in the line of defense. He says that it is the most characteristic role for him, even though the beginning of his career, first as a linebacker and then as a lineman, was challenging.

“I was really miserable. I kept getting sick during training and I was completely out of the game. But maybe it became a bit of a desire to show off, that I want to get better at this and beat the opponents.”

Lehtinen says that he dreamed of a career as a professional volleyball player when he went to sports high school. He adds that he understood his physical limitations in high school: the characteristics would not necessarily be suitable for volleyball despite hard training and motivation. Injuries were also a problem.

In American football, teammates first noticed Lehtinen’s potential and encouraged him to continue. Soon Lehtinen also understood that the sport suited him.

“Nonetheless, your character is quite a jerk. And I already had a good physique after doing so much sports when I was younger. It was half okay. Then it was honing the technique and understanding tactics.”

“This sport has taken me all the way. I wouldn’t have believed it when I thought that there was no goal-oriented sport, but a focus on something else. You just get so hooked on this,” he adds.

The camaraderie is also better than Lehtinen has experienced in any sport. The club team Wolverines is like a second family to Lehtinen, where you can also find the closest people.

Finland lost its Wednesday World Cup semi-final to the United States 10–28.

The United States has won all three World Cup gold medals that have been shared without losing a single game. Now Finland made it harder than anyone in the history of the competition.

“It was a great game, everything was left on the field. I’m really proud of our team”, says Lehtinen a moment after the end of the match.

Laura Pulkkinen field goal as well Titti Kuusinen a touchdown and Pulkkinen’s extra point gave Finland the lead twice. Finland lost the previous matches 0–72 and 0–48.

“We talked before the game that we weren’t going to let the Yankees off easy. We executed it brilliantly”, says Lehtinen and adds that the United States was beatable.

“Our d-line [puolustuksen linja] played brilliantly.”

In the bronze medal match, Finland will face Canada, who lost their semi-final to Great Britain 13–20 on Wednesday night.