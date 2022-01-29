American football Media: NFL legend Tom Brady ends his long career

Brady was winning the Super Bowl seven times in his career.

American seven-time Super Bowl winner of football Tom Brady to end his long 22-year NFL career. According to AFP news agency, several U.S. media outlets, including ESPN, CBS and the NFL Network, reported on the issue on Saturday.

Quarterback Brady, 44, won his last Super Bowl championship last year at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The previous six championships came in the New England Patriots.

Brady was selected five times as the top player in the Super Bowl and three times as the top player in the entire NFL season.

Brady’s stats are record high: 84,520 yards scored and 624 touchdowns scored.

From Northern California native Brady is widely regarded as the best quarterback in NFL history. According to ESPN, his decision to quit is based on several factors, including a desire to do what is best for his family and his health.

This season, Brady and the Buccaneers ended the quarterfinals with a meager 27-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady would still have a year left on the deal with the Buccaneers.