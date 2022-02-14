DThe Los Angeles Rams are the new Super Bowl winners. In the final of the National Football League (NFL), the team around quarterback Matthew Stafford defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 24:10 (13:10) on Sunday evening (local time). “It feels so incredibly good, I’m so grateful for what we’ve achieved as a team,” said receiver Cooper Kupp, who was then named the most valuable player in the final, beaming with joy at the award ceremony.

It became clear in the first few minutes of the game that it was all or nothing in this game. The Bengals’ defense took full risks – and was initially rewarded: Trey Hendrickson broke through to Rams quarterback Stafford and brought him down. Los Angeles had to leave the field early without having achieved anything. Then the Bengals’ offensive also took full risks – but was not rewarded for this: the fourth attempt on the center line failed, the Rams received the ball in a promising position and struck ice cold for the first time.

First Cooper Kupp caught a pass that gained more than 20 yards, then Stafford found receiver star Odell Beckham Jr. in the end zone (who promptly demonstrated his dancing skills with a “moonwalk”). Touchdown Los Angeles, the first points of the game.

Rams playmaker Stafford shows off his throwing skills

Subsequently, the game developed mainly through the air. Bengals quarterback Burrow found his key receiver Ja’Marr Chase with a halfway pass, and a field goal by kicker Evan McPherson then gave Cincinnati the first points. Then Rams playmaker Stafford also showed his throwing skills: a 35-yard pass to Beckham, a 25-yard pass to Darrell Henderson, an 18-yard pass to Kupp, a touchdown.







That was too easy. So the Bengals were challenged, especially in pass defense, but also on offense, which had generated enthusiasm far beyond the borders of Cincinnati this season. Rookie Chase, for example, set a new Bengals record for receiving yards with a total of 1,445 yards in his first NFL season. Burrow, with often outstanding performances and a total of 34 touchdown passes, has ensured that many experts now trust him, his in the past Decades of being able to lead mostly unsuccessful franchises into a successful future.

Said and done. The Ohio State side combined across the field, finding gaps in the Rams defense before surprising them with a trick play. Not Burrow got the ball, but running back Joe Mixon. He did something he doesn’t normally do (usually runs, pretty fast too) and threw the ball into the end zone. There stood Tee Higgins, touchdown Cincinnati.





