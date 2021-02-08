American football Legendary Tom Brady overshadowed superstar Patrick Mahomes: “We need to get things done”

The Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers crushed Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shone as the star of the 55th Super Bowl and left his Kansas City Chiefs fellow officer Patrick Mahomesin completely overshadowed.

Brady, 43, already took his historic seventh championship and was selected as the best player in the final for the fifth time. Brady threw three touch downs in the match.

Mahomes, a 25-year-old under severe pressure, on the other hand, failed to open the Buccaneers ’defense, resulting in a loss of 9-31.

After the match, Brady didn’t want to elevate one championship bigger than the others.

“They’re all special in their own way,” he commented.

“A year has been really fantastic, and I’m proud of my team-mates and coaches. We knew we were playing against a great team and we got the job done. When you get this far, you have to get the job done. ”

League Mahomes, also one of the greatest stars, did not succumb to explanations, but admitted that the Chiefs had lost for the better.

“This is hurting a lot right now, of course, but we need to keep evolving. We have a young group that has achieved a lot of success and failed a few times. We need to learn from it. We cannot let failures define us. ”

Mahomes was bagged three times and his feed was cut twice.

“I didn’t play the way I wanted to.”

“We didn’t play very well today, but we fought to the end. At least you can say that. ”