“It is with deep sadness that I must share that my husband, Jim Brown, has passed away,” writes Monique Brown. “He passed away peacefully at our home in LA. To the world he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family he was a beloved and wonderful man, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken…”

Brown played for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965 and is still regarded as one of the best running backs in the National Football League (NFL). He was passed in 2002 The Sporting News named the best professional American football player ever.

After his sports career, Brown starred in several films and series, including The Dirty Dozen (1967), 100 rifles (1969) with Raquel Welch and Burt Reynolds, The Running Man (1987), Mars Attacks! (1996) and Got Game (1998) and became an activist. He started an interest group for black entrepreneurs and set up a foundation that aimed to guide gang members to get them off the street and start a new life. See also Woman is not treated as a quota, but equal, says Marcos Pereira

Many celebrities from the American sports world, such as NBA star LeBron James and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, shared their condolences on Friday. Former President Barack Obama also responded. “I’m too young to remember Jim Brown’s time as a player, but I know what he meant. One of the greatest football players of all time, an actor and an activist who regularly spoke out on civil rights issues and called on other black athletes to do the same.”

