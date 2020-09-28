American football Kenny, Cartman and more than 1,800 other South Park characters marveled at the NFL match in the auditorium with their face masks

Only 5,700 spectators will be admitted to Denver Broncos matches, leaving plenty of room for cardboard characters.

Cartman, Stan, Kenny and even Santa Claus were in the stands on Sunday when the Denver Broncos faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL series match, says ESPN sports site. The characters are from the South Park animated series.

In all, more than 1,800 South Park cardboard figures had been brought to fill the auditorium, which received only 5,700 real spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. And every cardboard character had face masks.

Idean The South Park characters in the auditorium were invented by the Broncos marketing department. Underlying the idea is that the imaginary South Park is located in Colorado like Denver.

The marketing crowd contacted the series production company to buy cardboard figures. In addition, fans of the club have the opportunity to buy an auditorium for their own cardboard character. Of these, the proceeds are used for charity.

The end result was that the South Park series bought a seat for more than 1,800 characters. Now, $ 130,000 (€ 112,000) has been raised for charity by characters from South Park and fans.

The characters have also become a hit on social media as fans of the series look in the photos to see who the characters in the series can be found in the auditorium.

The match itself ended in a 28-10 victory for Tampa Bay.