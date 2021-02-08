American football Kansas City Chiefs fans continued to make gestures that were considered racist in the Super Bowl auditorium

Indigenous peoples have considered the actions of Super Bowl final team fans to be despised by indigenous peoples.

Super Bowl Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs who played in the finals have been banned from wearing Native American headwear at the club’s home stadium. However, fans will continue to make an ax-wrenching spirit as they celebrate the success of their team. According to the New York Times Chiefs fans made the same gesture in the Super Bowl final as the teams ran on the field.

Representatives of local NGOs have long said that the name of the club and the ways in which fans are encouraged denigrate indigenous peoples. In the U.S., however, the Redskins name of the Washington NFL team and the Cleveland Indians baseball club have received more nationwide attention.

The Washington and Cleveland teams dropped names that were considered derogatory from the club’s names, and now the Chiefs, who have played in the Super Bowl final twice in a row, have received the same questionable attention.

North America an indigenous coalition bought billboards from the Kansas City area to protest against the club’s name and fan activity. The consortium also leased an advertising plane to fly with a protest message near the Super Bowl final stadium in Tampa, Florida.

CEO of the Kansas City Indian Center Gaylene Crouser found the changes made by the Chiefs to the ax-tongue ridiculous. Cheerleaders now hold their hands in fists instead of having to hold their palms open like an ax blade.

“They think it somehow helps, but they still play that ridiculous Hollywood Indian song that’s like from some sleazy movie. I don’t understand how they think they changed anything. And their fans don’t do anything differently, ”Gaylene Crouser said According to ESPN.

Sources: New York Times, ESPN.