American football In the Super Bowl, a police officer who tackled a fan has been identified as a former player: “He always did his job”

An incident was seen in the Super Bowl where the spectator got to rush to the field.

One one of the most talked about events in the Super Bowl of the American Football final match was on Sunday night a half-clothed spectator running to the field and, above all, a spectacular rigging by the police to stop the fan.

At first, the rusher escaped after him from the runners, but eventually a policeman ran to the scene, making a stylish tackle.

The big question was, who was the rigger? Now that too has been resolved. It was Hillsborough County Police Clint Stearns, says The Washington Post.

The successful tackling was no surprise, as Stearns played as a quarterback at Plant City High School in Tampa, Florida.

The police the spokesman did not confirm the identity of the rigger, but a former coach of Stearns Jason Strunk is sure about it. He said Stearns was a tough player, but since he played mostly as a striker, Strunk also had no confidence in Stearns ’tackling skills. Stearns played for the school team for the last time in the 2007-2008 season.

“He always did his job,” Strunk tells The Washington Post.

“After all these years, it’s pretty great that he did a tackle at Raymond James Stadium.”

The Super Bowlin was won by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the final, the Kansas City Chiefs fell 31-9.