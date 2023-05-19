American Football | In the Maple League, a special verdict: a loss for both teams

Crocodiles gambled an unrepresentable player, so it lost the win, but the opponent’s loss also stood.

18.5. 21:43

American Seinäjoki Crocodiles, who play in the domestic Vaahteraliiga football league, played an unrepresentable player on May 11 against Royals from Vaasa.

Now the Finnish American Football Association (SAJL) has ordered Crocodiles to lose points and fine one thousand euros, SAJL says in its press release.

The ineligible player was a full-back Eric Irvinas he had not been transferred from his 2022 club.

According to the competition rules of the Maple League, the result of the match for the Royals remains the original 14–35, so both teams will lose the match, the release states.

Crocodiles still have a chance to appeal the decision.