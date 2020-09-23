Upgrade
American football Improper use of the mask resulted in $ 100,000 fines for two NFL coaches

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 23, 2020
in World
0

A total of $ 1.75 million in fines has already been imposed for failure to wear masks.

American head coach of the New Orleans Saints playing football in the NFL Sean Payton and the Las Vegas Raiders pilot Jon Gruden were fined $ 100,000 for misusing masks in Monday’s encounter. It tells about this, among other things ESPN.

Gruden used the mask on several occasions to protect only the chin, and Payton, in turn, handed out instructions on the mask around his neck. Both coaches have reported coronavirus-induced covid-19 disease. There is as yet no precise information on the possibility of recurring the disease.

Both the Saints and the Raiders also received fines of $ 250,000 for their coaches ’violations. The Raiders won the match with a score of 34-24.

I got it and the Raiders ‘fines rose to $ 1.75 million in the NFL’ s second round.

For Sunday’s matches, the San Francisco 49ers were fined Kyle Shanahan, Seattle Seahawksin Pete Carroll and the Denver Broncos Vic Fangio. In addition, the teams were fined for the conduct of their head coaches.

Sean Payton wore a mask around his neck.­Picture: Kirby Lee / USA Today Sports

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

